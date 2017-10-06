Las Vegas Shooter reserved hotel rooms across from Lollapalooza: Possible Target

There is new information on the Las Vegas shooter who took the lives of 58 people and injured 520 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The shooter, Steven Paddock reserved two rooms at The Blackstone Hotel during this summer’s Lollapalooza Music Festival that took place from August 3 -6. One of Chicago’s historic hotels on South Michigan Ave. sits directly across Grant Park where the music festival is held every early August. The sold out festival draws 100,000 attendees each day and is considered the hot ticket in town attracting known dignitary kids such as Malia Obama and others.

The hotel confirmed the shooter reserved rooms but never stayed during there in Chicago. Paddock may have scouted out sites around Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox team along with allegedly surveying another popular Las Vegas music event—“Life is Beautiful” Music Festival which took place Sept.22-24. He rented several condos at the Ogden which has a direct line of vision on the concert grounds. Chance the Rapper was one of the featured acts on the program.

This recent public massacre has local and federal authorities reasserting how to execute stricter security around large public events. This includes this Sunday’s 40th Chicago Marathon race which will draw thousands along the various communities throughout the city. It’s estimated to impact $282 million in business and revenue streams to the Chicago economy.