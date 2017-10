I see in this flower I photographed, the beauty in us, a rainbow of colors textures and different voices

Someone has gone to heaven today, I didn’t know their name.

I often say a word to them as they leave this earth.

I hope, your journey, will lead you to a better place than this.

And all the pain you suffered here, will go straight to hell.

I wish you well in your next journey, don’t cry for us.

But most of all, I wish the beauty that is you, shines down on all you meet.