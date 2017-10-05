I heard them sing

I hear their voices one and all ,so many years have passed.

Proud voices of who we are, as water canons hosed them down.

Proudly they stood their ground, to fight to die for you and I.

And here I stand because of them who gave so much for us.

I watch as children wander lost, with nothing in their heads.

New children of our world guided by greed, living for

big cars and a world of bling, that their hero’s sell on TV.

I look at them, loud and free, their minds on being cool, while

brothers packing heat and sister digging it.

I look at them so young so fine, and wonder if they even know,

the devils bought their soul, while many died for them.