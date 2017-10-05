Frances Jackson, Publisher of the Chicago Defender receives the Legacy Media Leader Award for continually publishing features on HIV/AIDS and violence prevention programs and community resources.

SOUTHSIDE HELP CENTER NOTED FOR DOING “GOD’S WORK” AS LEGACY LEADERS MAKE INSPIRING COMMEMORATIONS DURING ORGANIZATION’S 30 TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

KENNY LATTIMORE & MAGGIE BROWN WOW CROWD WITH STIRRING PERFORMANCES AND HIV/AIDS & VIOLENCE PREVENTION CHAMPIONS ISHAUG, TUCKER, CHERRY, PARKS, AUSTIN AND CHICAGO DEFENDER HONORED AS LEGACY LEADERS

Dorothy Tucker, CBS News Anchor & National Association of Black Journalists Board Member MCs Makes Touching Remarks

Chicago, IL October 4, 2017 –Legacy Awards presentations and rousing dedications and performances by Maggie Brown and Kenny Lattimore, in recognition of the years of dedicated service that South Side Help Center has provided, were part of the elegant and soul-stirring 30th-anniversary celebration held on September 30th at The Historic Parkway Ballroom. MC, Dorothy Tucker, CBS News Anchor, as well as awardees of Legacy Awards, including Frances Jackson, Publisher, CHICAGO DEFENDER, and Mark Ishaug, CEO, Thresholds, all commented that they were “touched” and impressed with how SSHC has been diligent in “doing God’s work” in Chicago communities.

Kenny Lattimore, R&B mainstay, opened his performance with “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and closed with his ever-popular “For You”, saying both were in dedication to the commitment of service and self-sacrifice of the organization’s founder, Betty Smith and her daughter, Vanessa Smith, Executive Director of SSHC. Maggie Brown also recited a poem she wrote as a tribute to SSHC, referring to the staff as “South Side Helpers, who answer the people’s plea, making the response measure up to the need.” MC, Dorothy Tucker closed by wishing SSHC “another 30 years ….no 130 years of service and legacy.”

In addition to donating $1,000 of the event proceeds for recovery efforts of the hurricane in Florida and Texas, South Side Help Center (SSHC), a not-for-profit, community based organization, presented six “Legacy Awards” to leaders particularly in the areas of youth mentoring/violence prevention and HIV/AIDS education, prevention and care services. They included:

“Throughout the years, these leaders have been an integral part of SSHC being able to pursue and embody our mission of “Serving People and Strengthening Communities,” said Vanessa Smith, President/CEO, SSHC. “My mother, Betty Smith, founder of SSHC and I, are grateful to all of our associates, partners, funders, and friends who have helped us over the past 30 years of legacy and strength. So many agencies that started when we did are no longer in existence and we are grateful for the opportunity to particularly serve communities of color and other high at-risk populations,” Smith continued. “As we celebrate our success here, at the same time, we wanted to be able to help support recovery efforts in Florida and Houston where hurricanes hit earlier this month,” Smith added.

ABOUT SOUTH SIDE HELP CENTER