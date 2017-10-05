Frances Jackson, Publisher of the Chicago Defender receives the Legacy Media Leader Award for continually publishing features on HIV/AIDS and violence prevention programs and community resources.

SOUTHSIDE HELP CENTER NOTED FOR DOING “GOD’S WORK” AS LEGACY LEADERS MAKE INSPIRING COMMEMORATIONS DURING ORGANIZATION’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
KENNY LATTIMORE & MAGGIE BROWN WOW CROWD WITH STIRRING PERFORMANCES AND HIV/AIDS & VIOLENCE PREVENTION CHAMPIONS ISHAUG, TUCKER, CHERRY, PARKS, AUSTIN AND CHICAGO DEFENDER HONORED AS LEGACY LEADERS
Dorothy Tucker, CBS News Anchor & National Association of Black Journalists Board Member MCs Makes Touching Remarks
Chicago, IL October 4, 2017 –Legacy Awards presentations and rousing dedications and performances by Maggie Brown and Kenny Lattimore, in recognition of the years of dedicated service that South Side Help Center has provided, were part of the elegant and soul-stirring 30th-anniversary celebration held on September 30th at The Historic Parkway Ballroom. MC, Dorothy Tucker, CBS News Anchor, as well as awardees of Legacy Awards, including Frances Jackson, Publisher, CHICAGO DEFENDER, and Mark Ishaug, CEO, Thresholds, all commented that they were “touched” and impressed with how SSHC has been diligent in “doing God’s work” in Chicago communities.
Kenny Lattimore, R&B mainstay, opened his performance with “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and closed with his ever-popular “For You”, saying both were in dedication to the commitment of service and self-sacrifice of the organization’s founder, Betty Smith and her daughter, Vanessa Smith, Executive Director of SSHC. Maggie Brown also recited a poem she wrote as a tribute to SSHC, referring to the staff as “South Side Helpers, who answer the people’s plea, making the response measure up to the need.” MC, Dorothy Tucker closed by wishing SSHC “another 30 years ….no 130 years of service and legacy.”
In addition to donating $1,000 of the event proceeds for recovery efforts of the hurricane in Florida and Texas, South Side Help Center (SSHC), a not-for-profit, community based organization, presented six “Legacy Awards” to leaders particularly in the areas of youth mentoring/violence prevention and HIV/AIDS education, prevention and care services. They included:
“Throughout the years, these leaders have been an integral part of SSHC being able to pursue and embody our mission of “Serving People and Strengthening Communities,” said Vanessa Smith, President/CEO, SSHC. “My mother, Betty Smith, founder of SSHC and I, are grateful to all of our associates, partners, funders, and friends who have helped us over the past 30 years of legacy and strength. So many agencies that started when we did are no longer in existence and we are grateful for the opportunity to particularly serve communities of color and other high at-risk populations,” Smith continued. “As we celebrate our success here, at the same time, we wanted to be able to help support recovery efforts in Florida and Houston where hurricanes hit earlier this month,” Smith added.
ABOUT SOUTH SIDE HELP CENTER
South Side Help Center (SSHC) For 30 years, South Side Help Center has provided critical services to help negate the incidence and impact of HIV/AIDS in Chicago’s communities of color. Initially founded in 1987 with the goal of educating the African-American religious community so it could be sensitive to the needs of people impacted by HIV/AIDS, SSHC’s services have evolved to include HIV/AIDS outreach and direct care services and a comprehensive range of Youth and capacity building programs, The purpose of SSHC’s programs is to help people of all ages embrace a lifestyle of prevention against mental, physical and social ills by providing positive, healthy alternatives so that community residents can lead productive lives. Serving people and strengthening communities is its mission. In March 2015, SSHC became an affiliate of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the largest global AIDS organization, currently providing medical care and/or services to over 700,000 individuals in 38 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. This affiliation further strengthens SSHC’s ability to fulfill its mission. To learn more about the programs and services of SSHC visit www.southsidehelp.org.
