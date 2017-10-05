Donda’s House Prepares Kanye West’s Childhood Home For Renovations

|
Last Fall, Donda’s House purchased Dr. Donda West’s original house in the South Shore Community on the South Side of Chicago to convert it into a community arts hub. The South & West Sides of Chicago have seen record divestment and population loss, with the most exciting new developments being the Obama Presidential Center and the South Shore/Jackson Park golf course project supported by Tiger Woods.
Since our launch in August of 2013, Donda’s House has operated in other spaces including The Ark of St. Sabina, Harold Washington Library and Columbia College.
Since acquiring the property we have done the following:
Many of the funders we’ve met with are interested in supporting programming in the space once it opens. Read the rest here.
comments – Add Yours