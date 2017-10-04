Fulton County Residents Encouraged to Check Registration Status

The deadline to register to vote in the November 7 General/Special Election is Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Online voter registration is available which allows applicants with a valid Georgia Driver’s License or a Georgia Identification Card to complete the entire process online.

In Fulton County, residents can register to vote:

• Online at www.sos.ga.gov

• At their city hall

• Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) office

• Any Atlanta Fulton County Branch Library

• By mail

Residents can also obtain a voter registration application at one of three county offices:

1) Fulton County Government Center – 130 Peachtree Street, SW, Suite 2186 Atlanta, GA 30303

2) Fulton County North Service Center – 7741 Roswell Road, Room 251, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

3) Fulton County South Service Center – 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, Room 105, College Park, GA 30349

Registered voters are urged to verify that their registration information on file with the department is up-to-date, especially if they have recently had an address or name change.