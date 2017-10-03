Honda Battle of the Bands Returns to Rock Atlanta

The polls are now open for public voting to determine which marching bands will perform in the 16th annual HBOB Invitational Showcase during the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) January 27, 2018. HBOB will make its highly anticipated return to Atlanta with eight marching bands from the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) take the field to dazzle fans with their music, choreography and pageantry.

Fans can visit http://www.hondabattleofthebands.com/the-bands and vote daily to help select the eight bands that will perform at the Invitational Showcase. Voting will close on Friday, October 20 at midnight Eastern.

“For more than 15 years, Honda Battle of the Bands has provided a stage for exceptional marching bands—a hallmark of HBCU culture,” said Stephan Morikawa, Vice President, Corporate Relations & Social Responsibility for Honda. “Honda is honored to celebrate these student musicians and their teamwork, and we look forward to their dynamic performances come January.”

This year’s theme, “March On: Dream Together,” highlights the distinctive culture of HBCUs — both on and off the field. It is a culture that impacts and inspires far beyond its community. In addition to music education, HBOB celebrates everything from the rich history and traditions of HBCUs to the life-long connections that fuel future leaders.

In the past two years, the HBOB Invitational Showcase has attracted a combined audience of nearly 120,000 fans via the live show and online livestream.

Tickets start at $10 and will be available for purchase on October 16 at HondaBattleoftheBands.com.