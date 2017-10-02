BREAKING: 50 Killed and 200 Injured in Deadliest Mass Shooting in U.S. History

LAS VEGAS (WLS) –At least 50 people were killed and 200 injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. The suspect was described as a local of the Las Vegas area and officials do not believe he is connected with terrorism groups.
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock was killed in the engagement.
