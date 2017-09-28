Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt To Sony

Things seem to be pretty drama-filled in the Braxton-Herbert household lately. First, Tamar Braxton announced that she is officially retiring from music to focus on her marriage to her husband/manager Vince Herbert. Now, it’s being reported that Vince owes almost $4 million to Sony in a deal gone wrong.

On the eve of the release of her latest album “Bluebird of Happiness” Tamar Braxton is also facing the news that her husband and manager, music executive Vince Herbert, has been ordered to pay Sony $3.4 million dollars due to faltering on a deal he made with the legendary record label.

Per TMZ, the terms of the debt date back to 2013 when Vince was supposed to find a host of new talent:

Music exec Vince Herbert has to cough up the dough after a judge sided with Sony in their legal battle over a 2013 advance. According to the suit … Sony paid Herbert to find new talent, and part of the deal required payments back from Interscope Records.

However, Sony sued Herbert, claiming he started intercepting the money from Interscope in October 2015 … thereby screwing Sony out of recouping the advance.

Herbert failed to respond to the lawsuit, and the judge issued a default judgment. Now, including interest, Vince has to pay $3,738,515.93 to Sony.

Meanwhile Tamar is currently making the media rounds to discuss her latest and final album “Bluebird of Happiness” and she’s been quite candid so far about her marriage and career. However, there has been no mention of this latest legal drama, but Tamar is known to quickly address media reports on her social media accounts, so she may respond sooner rather than later. “Bluebird of Happiness” is set to be released on September 29 on all streaming platforms and physical retailers.

