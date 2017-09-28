NFP Cosmetologists Chicago Presents “Signature Cutting & Styling”

Not-For-Profit Organization Provides Class Taught by World Class Instructors So Cosmetologists Can Get CE Hours!

Hyde Park Resident and founder of the Coral Lahiani Institute for Advanced Cosmetology Training Center, Coral Lahiani is also a Board Member of Cosmetologists Chicago (NFP). As a beauty professional, Lahiani is especially pleased to announce Cosmetologists Chicago’s newest offering for the 80,000+ salon professionals in Illinois: a “Signature Cutting and Styling” class by Ouidad!

Students will learn Ouiad’s signature proprietary Carving & Slicing ®, which will teach how to cut hair strategically at the curvature of the curl pattern. Mastery of this technique will result in manageable, well-defined curls that fit gently into each other, encouraging curl definition. Ouidad will demonstrate their Racking and Shaking styling technique to finish the hair.

Says Lahiani, “This class is a must for cosmetologists working with curly and textured hair clients… join us, or make sure your stylist does!”

For salon professionals only, this class takes place on Monday, October 2nd, from 6pm – 8pm (CE2). The class will be held at Mario Parente Theater: 1S325 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL 60181. CC members are $10 and Non-members are $35.

To register now, visit http://www.americasbeautyshow.com/Education/FirstMondays

Illinois is home to more than 80,000 salon professionals…if you’re one of them, don’t miss this chance to earn 2 CE hours! Cosmetologists Chicago is the largest association of salon professionals in the Midwest – it owns and produces America’s Beauty Show – www.americasbeautyshow.com