Bears Sunday Protest More About Trump Than Kaepernick

CHICAGO— Watching the Bears lock arms Sunday in response to Donald Trump’s offensive comments calling NFL players who have chosen to protest police brutality and injustice toward people of color in this country by kneeling during the national anthem, “sons of bitches”, made me think of a new word — patriotic-ish.

Like most of the NFL, Bears players stayed silent and took a business as usual approach last September when Kaepernick first decided to take a knee. “We’re just focused on football and trying to win a game,” said Sherrick McManis after a week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in which the Bears fell to 2-9.

Willie Young let it be known that he had more important things to worry about. “I’ve got too much going on right here at Halas Hall to worry about what he’s got going on.”

Linebacker Danny Trevathan chimed in by saying, “I know what my job is here, I know what my responsibilities are and I know how I feel about certain things. I’m here right now to win games and that’s really my focus.”

Not only did they leave Kaepernick hanging via their comments off the field but on the field, it was no surprise that not a single Bears player decided to kneel or raise a fist in solidarity with one of their own, a fellow player in the National Football League.

Fast forward a year later, Colin Kaepernick has yet to find a job in the NFL and Bears players have suddenly become “woke” and decided to take a late pass and join the fight. Only now, whether continuously or unconsciously, they are helping to push the original meaning of Kaepernick’s protest into the abyss by locking arms under the guise of “unity” and respecting the flag.

