NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY IS SEPTEMBER 26, 2017

The Illinois State Board of Elections, along with state election officials throughout the U.S., is reminding eligible voters that today is National Voter Registration Day. We encourage all Illinois voters to join us in celebrating National Voter Registration Day by sharing the importance of voting and voter registration with friends, family, and neighbors. Be sure to share the #readytovote on social media. You can find the Illinois State Board of Elections on twitter and Facebook @illinoissbe.

Get registered to vote. Eligible citizens must be 18 years of age by Election Day (17 years of age to vote in a General Primary if the individual will be 18 as of the following General Election) and must have been a resident of the precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day. In Illinois, voters can register online at https://ova.elections.il.gov/. We encourage you to reach out to your local election officials for specific information regarding local events held in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

Check your current voter registration information. Updating your voter registration information is just as important for voters who have recently moved or changed their name. You may verify the status of your registration online at https://ova.elections.il.gov/Status.aspx.

For more information on registering to vote in Illinois visit the SBE’s website at http://www.elections.il.gov.