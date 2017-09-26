Conversations with Contemporary Artists: Omar Victor Diop

Presented in partnership with the Consulate General of France in Atlanta, Senegalese artist Omar Victor Diop will discuss his lifelong interest in photography and design as a means of capturing the diversity of modern Africa on November 3, 2017 from 7-8 p.m. in the Hill Auditorium. His work includes conceptual projects and elaborately staged portraits. The artist’s visual references range from classical European paintings, to Hollywood celebrity culture, to postcolonial African studio photography. Diop will describe his multifaceted practice, which includes costume design, styling, and creative writing. Your ticket includes a gallery visit with our special guest following the conversation.