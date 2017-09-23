2017 Chicago Half Marathon | 5K Road Closures Impact Southside Travel

2017 Chicago Half Marathon | 5K
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE
The 21st annual Chicago Half Marathon and 5K is scheduled for the weekend of Friday, September 22, 2017. Several streets in and around Jackson Park and South Lake Shore Drive will be impacted by road closures and traffic reroutes, including:
Saturday, September 23, 2017
- Hayes Drive: Lake Shore Drive to Cornell (all lanes)
- Richards: Marquette to Hayes (all lanes)
Sunday, September 24, 2017
- Lake Shore Drive: North Bound, Marquette to 31st Street
- Lake Shore Drive: South Bound, 31st Street to Marquette
- Cornell: Marquette to Midway Plaisance (all lanes)
- Cornell: 67th Street to 57th Street
- 57th Street: East Bound, Lake Park to Lake Shore Drive
- 57th Street: West Bound, Lake Park to Lake Shore Drive
- S. Stoney Island: 63rd Street to 56th Street (all lanes)
- S. Stoney Island: Northbound, 67th Street to 63rd Street
- Midway Plaisance: Cornell to Dorchester (All Lanes)
- Marquette: S. Stoney Island to Lake Shore Drive (all lanes)
- Jeffrey: Marquette to 67th Street (all lanes)
- 67th Street: Jeffrey to South Shore Drive (all lanes)
- Chappel Ave: Northbound 67th Street to 68th Street
Timeline
Closed 8:00 AM Saturday – 1:00 PM Sunday Closed 8:00 AM Saturday – 1:00 PM Sunday
Timeline
Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 3:00 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30 Closed 6:30
No Parking zones along the course and around Jackson Park will be enforced beginning at 8:00 AM Saturday, September 23.
Towing of vehicles along the above routes and posted No Parking zones will be enforced. For inquiries about towed vehicles, call 311
- Web: chicagohalfmarathon.com
- Facebook: Facebook.com/chicagohalfmarathon
- Twitter: @ChicagoHalf
- Merrill Ave: Northbound 67th Street to 68th Street
- Crandon: Northbound 67th Street to 68th Street
- South Shore Drive: 67th Street to Lake Shore Drive (all lanes)
- 31st Street: Eastbound, Lake Shore Drive to Lake Shore Drive
- Oakwood Blvd: Lake Shore Drive to S. Lake Park Blvd (all lanes) Closed 6:30
- 47th Street: Lake Shore Drive to S. Cornell (all lanes) Closed 6:30
- Science Drive: Lake Shore Drive to Museum Closed 6:30
AM – 10:45 AM AM – 11:30 AM AM – 12:00 PM AM – 12:00 PM AM – 10:45 AM AM – 9:00 AM AM – 9:00 AM AM – 9:00 AM AM – 9:00 AM AM – 9:30 AM AM – 10:45 AM AM – 9:30 AM AM – 9:30 AM AM – 9:30 AM AM – 9:30 AM AM – 10:45 AM AM – 9:45 AM AM – 10:45 AM AM – 10:45 AM AM – 11:00 AM