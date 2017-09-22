State Senator Kwame Raoul Makes a Bid for Illinois Attorney General

On Wednesday, on the heels of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s announcement of not seeking another term in office, State Senator Kwame Raoul (D-Chicago 13th) formally announced his candidacy for Illinois Attorney General on Wednesday.

In an official announcement released. “As a prosecutor and a legislator, I’ve spent my career advocating on behalf of victims, speaking up for the voiceless and producing real change in our justice system. I’ve seen the law used to the advantage of large corporations and to the detriment of the middle class and those of lesser means. I’ve worked to shift that balance and make our state’s laws the great equalizer they ought to be,” said Raoul.

He continues. “As Attorney General, I’ll put my problem-solving and advocacy experience to work to ensure that justice in Illinois is blind, never discriminating between city, suburban and Downstate, between brown, black and white or between rich and poor. I am running to restore balance so that political gamesmanship is no match for the rule of law, under which all are equal.”

Before Raoul’s announcement, Congressman Danny K. Davis lets the cat out of the bag.

Davis issued the following statement:

“I don’t think we could find a better person to be Illinois’ next Attorney General than Senator Raoul to protect and promote consumer protection and the public interest. Lisa Madigan was great and Kwame Raoul will be just as good or better.”

The race for the highest state office in law and justice turns up a dial as GOP candidate, Ericka Harold releases her long list of Republican supporters including House Minority Leader Jim Durkin.

“Erika Harold had the courage to enter the race before Lisa Madigan withdrew and that is the type of courage needed to challenge the status quo. I am going to do everything I can to make sure she becomes our next Attorney General.”

