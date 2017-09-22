Second Annual Fashion Show and Art Exhibit Brings the Culture Home

The 2nd Annual Fashion Loves Art fashion show and art exhibit is quickly approaching and the event’s curator Stephanie White says her days have been hectic putting the final touches on one of her signature events.

White, who is also the creator of Fashion Loves Art, thought combining her passion for fashion and art to host a unique celebration of the two to benefit a worthy institution would be a hit. She said this year Fashion Loves Art will benefit the Hyde Park Art Center. The goal is to raise at least $5,000 which was twice the amount collected for the Ronald McDonald House Charities last year. She said in a statement that she chose HPAC because they inspire and encourage the arts while also providing workspaces, education, workshops, and more.

“We have a lot in store, there’s going to be live canvas painting, live music, silent auction and all of the proceeds for the auction will go to the Hyde Park Art Center,” said White. “I hope [people] enjoy all the cool art and just appreciate the effort the designers put into expressing themselves through their pieces and I just hope they enjoy the show and enjoy the music.”

The Homewood native said one of her desires is to promote Chicago creatives, which is why this year’s Fashion Loves Art will feature all local designers and artists. This year’s theme is entitled “You&Me.”

“The first year we had designers from more than just Chicago but this year we just wanted to focus on Chicago and give those artists and designers the spotlight just because I feel like Chicago is such a great city and, at times, I feel we are underrated especially in the art department so I really wanted to focus on Chicago,” said White.

White said she solicited most of the designers and artists to participate in the show based on word of mouth referrals and what she saw on Instagram. She said the fashion show and art exhibit is not specific to one brand and it’s not strictly urban or contemporary.

“I just wanted to show different creativity; it’s just about designers expressing themselves,” said White. “It’s not necessarily strictly urban or strictly contemporary. I don’t mind both being a part of the show because both will be a part of the show.”

Fashion Loves Art’s host Kat Tat from VH1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago is a childhood friend of White. She said Kat’s background as an artist and tattoo artist made the decision easy.

Beyond the upcoming show, White is passionate about her career and the role fashion can play in the lives of others. She said she owns her own business, SAStyle Studio, and works as a stylist and a shopper.

“I love being my own boss and making my own schedule plus I love what I do,” said White. “I love hope helping people bring out their personal style. When you dress good, you feel good, so if I can bring that to people that makes me happy.”

Fashion Loves Art will be held at Baderbrau, 2515 S. Wabash Ave. on Sept. 22 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

To learn more about Fashion Loves Art and ticket information visit fashionlovesart.eventbrite.com.

