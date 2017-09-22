NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Week Combines The Renaissance And Emerging Designers To New York Fashion Week

Harlem Fashion Week brought the pulse of Black fashion to New York Fashion Week. Held at the Museum Of The City Of New York, we saw designs from OG fashion designers and emerging designers. There were three show presentations: 7:30PM, 8:30PM, and 9:30PM allowing for a plethora of designers to show. There was also a marketplace, showcasing Black owned fashion and beauty brands, in addition to Black owned businesses.
Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful
When I arrived, the bustling of backstage was in full swing. Finishing touches of makeup was being put on models, the designers were making last minute adjustments on clothes, and there was excitement and energy throughout the air.
Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful/ Fashion Designer Greta Wallace of Simply Greta with model
The 7:30PM show was attended by Hello Beautiful and we saw the designs of Huda, Simply Greta and Mamadou Fall.
Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful
The 8:30PM show featured designs by Laidiecloth, Ddepeine, Lall Dass, ChokoMODE, Plume Designs, and Andrea Smith. It was an array of diverse designs, ranging from statement sleeves, sequins, African prints and more. The 9:30PM showing was specifically dedicated to emerging designers, featuring the ensembles of Mieko McKay, Amme Collection, and YJNY.
Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful
Featuring Black designers who are staples in both Harlem and Brooklyn, HFW also used their platform to highlight the youngest Black fashion designer to show at NYFW, Kheris Rogers. Kheris is the founder of Flexin’ My Complexionand was supported early on by Hello Beautiful. It’s great to see her ascending in her journey as a designer.
Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful / Kheris Rogers in Flexin’ My Complexion
Get into all the behind the scenes, here from the Founder of Harlem Fashion Week and more in the video clip above! Which designs are your favorite? Tell us in the comment section.
Continue reading #NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
Let's keep it real: lots of the streetstyle roundups lack diversity. We're showing you whose out and about, stylishly, at New York Fashion Week! Get into some major melanin with these stylish fashion people. From celebrities, to stylists, to fashionistas, and more...if they were there, we've captured them!