Bulls invite their fans to “Run With Us” with new Facebook Series

The Chicago Bulls have launched a new season-long series titled, “Run With Us,” to give loyal fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Chicago Bulls as they train, compete, and grow together throughout the 2017-18 season.

From the Chicago Bulls:

“Airing in seven chapters during the next five days (Sept 18-22), the first episode of “Run With Us” will show the team’s journey from Draft Night to Summer League to off-season workouts on a local high school football field. It will also introduce some of the newest members of the team, including Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and Lauri Markkanen, as they visit the Bulls practice facility for the first time, meet new teammates, and explore Chicago. The first seven chapters will debut on the Bulls’ Facebook and Twitter channels, as well as on Bulls.com and on the Bulls mobile app.”

Checkout Chapters 1-5 of the Bulls Facebook series “Run With Us” below!…

Introducing the first chapter of #RunWithUs, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Bulls: pic.twitter.com/iAFJ9dvD4S — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 18, 2017

The young Bulls talk about opportunity in the upcoming season in Chapter 2 of #RunWithUs: pic.twitter.com/lCdjicj3nu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 19, 2017

#RunWithUs Chapter 4 goes behind the scenes with @ZachLaVine as he puts in the work to come back better than ever: pic.twitter.com/o59PjflmxC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 20, 2017

You may not know his name yet, but @blakeney96 doesn’t back down. #RunWithUs Chapter 5: pic.twitter.com/GdmEB25EkG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 21, 2017

#TheBIGS #ItsUS #UGKOfChicagoSports