Bulls invite their fans to “Run With Us” with new Facebook Series

The Chicago Bulls have launched a new season-long series titled, “Run With Us,” to give loyal fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Chicago Bulls as they train, compete, and grow together throughout the 2017-18 season.
From the Chicago Bulls:
“Airing in seven chapters during the next five days (Sept 18-22), the first episode of “Run With Us” will show the team’s journey from Draft Night to Summer League to off-season workouts on a local high school football field. It will also introduce some of the newest members of the team, including Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and Lauri Markkanen, as they visit the Bulls practice facility for the first time, meet new teammates, and explore Chicago. The first seven chapters will debut on the Bulls’ Facebook and Twitter channels, as well as on Bulls.com and on the Bulls mobile app.”
Checkout Chapters 1-5 of the Bulls Facebook series “Run With Us” below!…
