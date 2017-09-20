Cubs Surging At The Right Time

WRIGLEY FIELD — The Cubs vs Cardinals rivalry is one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports and this past weekend baseball fans got a treat as the two division foes faced off with division title hopes on the line.

It was all Cubs as they completed the three game weekend sweep and the second sweep of the year over the red birds with a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in front of 37,242 fans at the “Friendly Confines”. Stretching their 3-game division lead to 6 with the sweep, the Cubs are a step closer to defending their 2016 World Series crown and it’s clear that the motto for the rest of the season is: ONE DAY AT A TIME!

Whether its Joe Maddon responding to questions about Jake Arrieta’s return to the mound, Kyle Schwarber talking about the “magic number” or Jason Heyward referring to the team’s comfort level, they won’t look past anything or anyone.

“I don’t think there’s any comfort level until we get where we wanna get. One step at a time. We gotta get in. Gotta get to October to win where we wanna win and that’s where we’re starting. So we’re not comfortable until then,” says Heyward whose 54th RBI broke a 3-3 tie and was the game winner in Sunday’s victory. The right-fielder has raised his average from .230 in 2016 to .257 this season and come up big in clutch situations this year and will be looked upon more for his leadership down the stretch.

