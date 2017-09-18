JB Pritzker Opens Second South Side Location and Joliet Campaign Office

On Sunday, a new JB for Governor campaign office opened in Joliet. This is the sixth office opening across the state as the campaign continues to build a statewide, grassroots operation. While speaking at the opening, JB highlighted his priorities for creating jobs, investing in quality education, and expanding healthcare for Illinois families.

Last Thursday, the Pritzker camp opened the second JB for Governor campaign office on the South Side of Chicago. This is the fifth office opening located at 11641 South Halsted Street in the Roseland community.