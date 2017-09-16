This Weekend: Nick Cave, Jeanne Gang and Kahil El’Zabar “Here Hear Chicago”

This weekend in Chicago, there is a wonderful line-up of activities taking place throughout various communities. Following a successful debut performance of Here Hear Chicago on Wednesday, Navy Pier looks forward to continuing to showcase the works of world-renowned contemporary artist Nick Cave and international architect and MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang this weekend. The two creative powerhouses have come together for the first time to present Here Hear Chicago, a new site-specific project series that incorporates art, design and performance. This collaboration is an extension of the free public programming for the Chicago Architecture Biennial and EXPO CHICAGO.

As part of Here Hear Chicago, the locally based duo is presenting a series of live productions in which Cave’s performers will interact with Gang’s “Stage Buoys.” The program kicked off on Wednesday with Up Right Chicago. On Saturday, catch internationally acclaimed HEARD Chicago, featuring prolific musician and composer Kahil El’Zabar, alongside his Art Music Ensemble (AME) and the Chicago Children’s Choir. Saturday’s program will also consist of a performance of Soundsuits and a viewing of Here Hear Chicago on Screen, a collection of short films and clips highlighting Cave’s iconic works. On Sunday, guests are welcomed back for an encore of Up Right Chicago. All Here Hear Chicago events are free and open to the public, with limited seating available in the Aon Grand Ballroom.

WHEN: Saturday, September 16

HEARD Chicago | 1 p.m. | Polk Bros Park

Soundsuits | 2 p.m. | Wave Wall (South Dock)

HEARD Chicago | 3:30 p.m. | Polk Bros Park

Here Hear Chicago On Screen | 5 p.m. | Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns, Lake Stage

Sunday, September 17

Up Right Chicago | 2 p.m. | Aon Grand Ballroom

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, Ill. 60611

BACKGROUND: Here Hear Chicago is an extension of Navy Pier’s ongoing commitment to offer guests free, one-of-a-kind arts and cultural programming, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Here Hear Chicago is supported by a lead grant from the Chicago Free For All Fund at the Chicago Community Trust and additional funding from The Joyce Foundation and the Graham

Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts. For more information, visit www.navypier.com.