Office Depot names Clark Atlanta University alumna Jerri DeVard (AU ’83) chief marketing officer

Office Depot, Inc. announced that Clark Atlanta University alumna Jerri DeVard, a senior executive with more than 30 years of extensive marketing and leadership experience at large global brands, has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. She will report directly to Office Depot’s Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith.

DeVard will lead the strategy for furthering Office Depot’s brand positioning and oversee the integration of all marketing and communications initiatives. She will be responsible for driving the growth and implementation of strategic marketing activities that build brand equity and increase market share.

“Jerri has tremendous insight and experience leading global marketing efforts for world-class consumer brands, with a proven record of delivering business results while acting as a change agent,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot, Inc. “We are excited to welcome Jerri to Office Depot as her leadership and fresh perspective will be instrumental in driving a more integrated omnichannel marketing approach that builds brand loyalty and positions the company for growth. I look forward to partnering with Jerri in building the new Office Depot. ”

Previously, DeVard was the senior vice president and chief marketing officer for The ADT Corporation, the nation’s largest security company. She led ADT’s centralized marketing across the residential, small business and health business units and was responsible for all strategic, operational and financial aspects of the company’s integrated marketing programs. Prior to ADT, DeVard held various marketing leadership positions for large, well-known organizations including Nokia, Verizon and Citigroup. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Under Armour, Inc. and Cars.com.

“Office Depot has a strong foundation in place and I am eager to build on that and help propel the business forward as the company continues to focus on strategies that drive innovation and fuel growth,” said DeVard. “This is a great time to come on board and I’m thrilled to be an integral part of Office Depot’s transformation.”