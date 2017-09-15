Nat’l Medicare Education Week — Seniors, caregivers can get educated about Medicare

Confused about Medicare? You’re not alone. That’s why this September, baby boomers, Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers in the Atlanta area are invited to participate in an educational event, as part of National Medicare Education Week (Sept. 15-21). This annual celebration begins exactly one month before the start of the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), and is designed to prepare older Americans with the knowledge they need to make confident, informed decisions about their Medicare coverage.

During the event, local UnitedHealthcare representatives and a Walgreens pharmacist will address people’s top questions and will be available to speak one-on-one. The event, will take place on Thursday, September 21, 9:00 a.m. at the Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Road, Riverdale, GA 30274.

To RSVP, please go to NMEW.com and select an event on the map or call: 1-855-603-7423. There is no cost to attend but registration is requested.

For those unable to attend the event, UnitedHealthcare will host two Facebook Live broadcasts on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21, where beneficiaries and their loved ones can learn more about Medicare and get answers to top questions. To join, participants should visit Medicare Made Clear’s Facebook page. To learn more about Medicare through online resources, visit MedicareMadeClear.com.