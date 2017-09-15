Cubs Bats Overcome Jen-Ho’s “nervous” Debut As They Scrape Mets 14-6…Cardinals Showdown On Deck

WRIGLEY FIELD – If you were a little surprised that Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year Jen-Ho Tseng was called on to make his major league debut in the middle of a pennant race, so was he. “I was a little bit nervous that first pitch. After that I felt more comfortable. I didn’t think pitching in the big leagues would come so fast.” Tseng said through an interpreter. In three rocky innings, the young right-hander mastered the art of bending but not breaking, giving up five runs on six hits and struck out five.

It was a team effort at the plate. Jason Heyward was 2-4 with an rbi single in the 1st and a 3-run HR (10) in the sixth. Anthony Rizzo hit a solo HR (32) and went 3-4 with 2 rbi and 2 runs scored. Albert Almora Jr. went 1-2 with a run scored and 2 rbi. Kris Bryant chipped in going 1-4 with 1 rbi and 2 runs scored and Jon Jay was 2-5 with an rbi and 2 runs scored.

CONTINUE READING “Cubs Scrape Mets 14-6…St. Louis on deck”