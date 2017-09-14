“Natural Woman: An Aretha Story” Returns to Pay Homage to the Queen of Soul

The musical, “Natural Woman: An Aretha Story,” returns to the Earl Theater in Marietta for two performances September 30th at 3pm and 8pm.

Her soulful, soaring voice has earned her mythic status. Prepare for a captivating self-portrait of her story–the glorious triumphs as well as the heartbreaking pain.

In “Natural Woman: An Aretha Story”, get an up-close and personal, vivid picture of a Detroit long gone: the storefront churches, the basement parties, the explosive R&B shows. Glimpse into her life as a single teenage mother, working to balance home life with career, coping with two challenging marriages and, later, romantic relationships that were the source of both tremendous joy and unforeseen heartache.

The play stars L’Tanya Shields Turner and Shappell Edwards as “The Queen of Soul” and “Young Ree”. It is produced by Blake Vision Entertainment In Association with Thandi & Company.

“I wanted to tell the story of two Aretha’s, the teenage woman coming into her own and the mature, seasoned Queen we all know today, says, writer/director Thandiwe DeShazor. “It begs the question, ‘what advice about love and life would you give your younger self if you had the opportunity’”.

Aretha emerges as a triumphant woman of rare wit, willing to share with us her passion for great music, great food, and great love affairs. This story does more than illuminate some of the most exciting songs ever sung; it lets you into the heart and mind of the mesmerizing woman who sang them.

A child prodigy of the golden age of gospel, the daughter of a world-famous preacher, Aretha was the anointed successor to Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward. But her father had a broader vision and helped Aretha enter the field of pop and jazz. By age eighteen, she was under contract to Columbia Records. Six years later, after only a few minor hits, she switched to Atlantic, where she shook the musical world to its roots. Her song “Respect” became the anthem of an epoch, a touchstone for African Americans, for women, for all people struggling to be free. Aretha became the Queen of Soul, the genre’s finest interpreter since Ray Charles.

The Earl Strand Theater is located at 117 N Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Tickets available at www.blakevision.com