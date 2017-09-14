Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Kennedy finally selects a running mate

In an exclusive announcement reported by the Chicago Tribune, Chris Kennedy’s campaign finally revealed his choice for lieutenant governor. Change Illinois’s Executive Director Ra Joy will be joining Kennedy as his running mate.

In an unprecedented move in one election, four democratic candidates have chosen African-Americans as their running mates in the 2018 Illinois governor’s election.

Joy lost his son, Xavier Joy to gun violence when he was robbed at gunpoint a few blocks from the University of Chicago in June. This has sparked a great deal of interest to address the concern of crime and violence across the city from Kennedy.

Change Illinois is an organization that address issues that surround issues addressing political and legislative policies that will impact social change. According to the website, CHANGE (the Coalition for Honest and New Government Ethics) includes a diverse group of civic, business, labor, professional, non-profit, and philanthropic organizations that represent more than 2 million members.

Prior to CHANGE, Ra served as executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois where he led statewide and citywide initiatives to elevate the role of the arts and culture in people’s lives, schools, and communities. Previously, Ra served as a senior aide to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky, specializing in appropriations and community and economic development initiatives.

