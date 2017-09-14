Updated: Activist says video shows woman walk into freezer of Rosemont hotel

The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont has offered to pay for the funeral costs for Kenneka Jenkins to assist her family as they grieve the 19-year-old woman’s death.

“The entire Crowne Plaza at Rosemont family grieves the death of Kenneka Jenkins. It is a tragic loss of a promising young person,” said hotel spokesman Glenn Harston. “We offer her family our deepest sympathies.”

Since Kenneka’s body was found, Rosemont Police and other law enforcement agencies have been investigating the circumstances of her death. Crowne Plaza management immediately provided complete cooperation with this investigation, including 36 hours of surveillance video from 40 hotel surveillance cameras that was shared with police investigators.

Rosemont police are sharing the video and other updates in their investigation with representatives of Kenneka’s mother, Tereasa Martin, today. Some surveillance video has was shared with the family in the initial stages of the investigation.

In addition, Harston said, in conversations with representatives of the family, representatives of the Crowne Plaza have offered, to share all of 36 hours surveillance video with Ms. Martin and family in confidential viewings.

“Our hearts go out to the Kenneka’s mother, her family and friends. We hope covering the funeral costs provides a small bit of relief for them,” said Harston.