Chicago Woman Found Dead in Freezer of Rosemont Hotel

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) –A 19-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead early Sunday inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, police said.
Kenneka Jenkins was last seen Saturday morning and reported missing at about 1:15 p.m. She was attending a party Friday night on the ninth floor of the hotel.
Her family said that police told them that Jenkins was intoxicated when she walked into the freezer.
However, the family believe there is more to the story.
Her mother Teresa Martin said she is horrified.
“It’s something that no one could ever imagine. It’s unbelievable,” Martin said.
SOURCE: ABC7CHICAGO.COM
comments – Add Yours