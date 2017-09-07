The Jazz Tree: “From Its Roots to Its Limbs,” with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Sextet

From its roots in New Orleans to its branches in cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and New York, jazz is uniquely identified by its place of origin, its stylistic transitions, and its practitioners’ continued thirst for exploration. The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Sextet will pay special musical homage to those who laid the foundation for jazz, including Louis Armstrong and Sidney Bechet, and its continued musical evolution under such musicians as Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, and many more!

See the Sextet for free September 9 at from 2-2:45 p.m. at Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art.