Reverend Joseph Lowery, Congressman David Scott and Other Notables Endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia

“I support Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia because her life’s work is informed by her dedication to helping others. Now, more than ever, we need a leader who is resilient, puts people first, and refuses to leave anyone behind. Stacey Abrams is a leader who will work for change, and help all of us find the power within ourselves to do the same. A Georgia that Stacey Abrams leads will be our Georgia — one where people are empowered to speak up and take action in the face of injustice.”

“I am honored to have the support of Reverend Joseph Lowery,” said Minority Leader Stacey Abrams of the endorsement. “His work as a civil rights leader is a lodestar for all Georgians working to build a brighter future. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Lowery to help create a state where equality fosters prosperity, and we all have the opportunity to succeed — not just survive.”

Reverend Lowery joins notables Georgia Congressman Scott, Congressman John Lewis (D-05) and Congressman Hank Johnson (D-04) in supporting Abrams.

“Stacey Abrams is an experienced and principled leader who is not afraid to stand up for what is right, and put service to families in our state first,” said Congressman David Scott. “As the top ranking Democrat in the House who has stopped tax increases on the poor and middle class, fought to expand Medicaid, protected civil rights and stood up for access to quality public education, she is undoubtedly the most qualified person in the race for governor.”