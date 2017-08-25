The Bear Down: John Fox talks the plan for Mitch in Preseason game #3

HALAS HALL– While Bears fans are holding nothing back when it comes to letting it be known who they are rocking with to be their starting quarterback for this upcoming season, Head Coach John Fox has been taking a much more conservative approach to the situation saying he’s “just keeping it simple”.

Heading into the all-important third preseason game vs the Tennessee Titans, in his press conference after today’s practice, Fox said the main thing he’ll be looking for is “improvement”. He touches on his expectations and more in this edition of “The Bear Down”!

What is Head Coach John Fox looking for from his 1st teamer’s in this weeks dress rehearsal vs the Tennessee Titans?

Fox: Just improvement. I think we made that step from Week 1 to Week 2. Just to see us build on that would be good. The guys will get a little bit more play time. We started at 15 plays, then to 30 plays. You want to get at least 40 plays in before we start to prepare for Atlanta.

How has Mitch looked with the 1st team this week?

Fox: I think well. We evaluate him everyday no matter what group he’s in just like we do everybody. We figured this would be his last chance to let him develop and evaluate him with first team people. So I think its pretty much common.