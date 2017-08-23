The 6th Annual Westside Music Festival Draws Thousands

The steamy hot weather did not detract folks from attending the 6th Annual Westside Music Festival in Douglas Park. Over seven thousand people attended the free event produced by the Westside Cultural Foundation on August 19.

Kicking off the festivities with the end of summer celebration sponsored by 24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott, Jr.—a special community give back which involved family fun festivals throughout the early part of the day. The program including activities for seniors, back packs filled with school supplies giveaways; and health immunizations.

As attendees packed the South end of Douglas Park, the crowd was entertained by hometown talent featuring Kilika Tabron, Dej Monae, Yohan, Matt B. and Marcus Mack. Hosted by WGCI Morning Riot comedian host Leon Rogers, the crowd waited in high anticipation for live performances by headlined acts Lil’ Mo, Vivian Green and Dru Hill.

This year’s WSMF sponsors included BMO Harris Bank [Presenting Sponsor], ComEd, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, MillerCoors, Verizon, the Chicago Housing Authority Comcast, CVS, Lagunitas, Loop Capital, Walgreens, Clarius Partners, American Airlines, Airbnb and Uncle Remus.

Media partnerships with iHeart Radio, City Alert, Chicago Defender along with the Chicago Park District, Mayor’s Nights Out in the Parks and other established businesses brought the event together.

Past headliners of the festival include music legends such as Kelly Price, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, Bell Biv DeVoe, Musiq Soulchild, Syleena Johnson, Brownstone and 112.