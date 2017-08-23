Single Mother Pens Self-help Book to Help Fellow Moms

Facing the challenges of being a single mother, at times, can be overwhelming, but with the assistance of Somone Davis’ motherhood guidebook entitled “Dear Young, Single Mother,” there’s help out there.

Davis is all too aware of the struggles single mothers encounter while rearing their children as she too faced many a trial herself. The Chicago native said during one of her “really emotional nights,” she decided to begin encouraging herself by writing positive messages to read later. She said when she reread her notes, she was amazed by her own writing and thought surely other single mothers could relate. It was at that point she decided to continue forward and write more to assist other single moms.

“I thought to myself, ‘it’s not going to always be like this, things are going to get better, I knew this isn’t what I expected but I’m still going to make it through’,” said Davis. “I’m still going to be the best for my child, I’m going to have a better mindset about this situation and I’m going to respond differently.”

Davis, 26, said “Dear Young, Single Mothers” is comprised of primarily her own experiences, what it means to be a single mother, a section on what to expect versus reality, how to be a mother, improving oneself as a woman, how to live a life of expectancy of great opportunities, and more.

“There’s a lot of pressure being a single mom and a lot of moms don’t know how to deal with it,” said Davis. “A lot of times as a single mother we spend a lot of time on who is not doing what, and I had to learn through that season to start bettering myself as a woman and bettering myself as a mom, that naturally I’ll be gravitating to all of the good. [Single mothers] need life spoken into them; they need inspiration, build up, and to know that there are others going through the same things they’re going through.”

Unfortunately, the rates of African American single mothers raising children under 18 years old is significantly higher than any other race group in the United States. According to a 2016 “America’s Families and Living Arrangements” report by the U.S. Census, 28.3 percent of African American families are led by single mothers compared to 8.8 percent in White families and 16.1 percent in Hispanic families. The compiled average for all races included is 11.2 percent. Comparatively, the percentage of households with just fathers is roughly the same across racial demographics. However, African Americans come in last in terms of married couples at 43.6 percent compared to the overall average of 71.8 percent.

The first time author has plans to expand her efforts beyond her book, too. In addition to “Dear Young, Single Mothers,” Davis said she wants to write a second volume and host monthly meet-and-greet events for mothers where everyone can come and enjoy themselves. She said her book isn’t aimed at any specific race or demographic.

“For now, I’m pretty much just promoting this piece and getting moms and other people to gravitate to it so the word can get out and other moms can be encouraged,” said Davis. “You need that village, that sense of support to raise a child; that’s needed.”

Dear Young, Single Mother is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G7DMDQC/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1.