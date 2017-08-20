Comedian and Civil Rights Activist, Dick Gregory Dies at 84

Social activist, comedian, author and holistic health groundbreaker, Dick Gregory has made his transition at 84. The Civil Rights activist known for his ‘no holds barred’ approach to enlightening audiences around the world on race relations, religion and health died Saturday evening at a Washington, D.C. hospital surrounded by family members.

“Let me tell you, never before in the history of this planet has anybody made the progress that African-Americans have made in a 30-year period, in spite of many black folks and white folks lying to one another,” said Dick Gregory.

Growing up in St. Louis, Gregory often joked about his humble and rough upbringing. He went on to attend college after receiving a track scholarship.

His climb in the 1960’s as a stand-up comic soon rose as he replaced Irwin Corey at the infamous Playboy club in Chicago.

His uncanny sense of humor spoke volumes of truth and his health advocacy for a healthier lifestyle had thousands of people rushing to order his healthy supplement, The Formula Form X in the 1980’s which is now sold as Dick Gregory’s Caribbean Diet for Optimal Health.

Gregory’s son, Christian Gregory released. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love, and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” he said. “More details will be released over the next few days.”

Others chimed in on twitter on the iconic African American figure.

He is survived by his wife Lillian and 10 children. According to Associated Press, his cause of death was the result of a severe bacterial infection the elder comedian contracted.