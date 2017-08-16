Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses

[anvplayer video=”4241764″]
Hair Entrepreneur, Maja Sly, founder of Pretty Hair, stopped by HB Studios to talk about her hair business, owning a hair business, and how she became a serial entrepreneur. Pretty Hair is a hair company that sells wholesale and also dropships to customers. In addition to this business she also is a real estate broker, coaches other entrepreneurs and more. Watch the clip to learn more.
DON’T MISS:
TRIED IT!: This Jane Carter Solution Elongating Gel Is Just What 4C Hair Needs
FAB FINDS: Live On The Edge With These 13 Beauty Products To Keep Your Baby Hairs Sleek
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle
LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend
11 photos Launch gallery
LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend
1. ISSA RAESource:Getty 1 of 11
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 2 of 11
3. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 3 of 11
4. HOW TO NAIL THE BLUE EYELINER TRENDSource:Hello Beautiful 4 of 11
5. BLUE EYELINER INSPO5 of 11
6. BLUE EYELINER INSPO6 of 11
7. URBAN DECAY COSMETICS 24/7 GLIDE ON BLUE EYELINER IN CHAOSSource:24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Chaos 7 of 11
8. L'OREAL INFALLIBLE PAINTS LIQUID EYELINER IN VIVID AQUASource:L'Oreal Infallible Paints Liquid Eyeliner In Vivid Aqua 8 of 11
9. URBAN DECAY COSMETICS BLUE EYELINER IN ABYSSSource:24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Abyss 9 of 11
10. MILANI STAY PUT MATTE 17 HOUR WEAR LIQUID LINER10 of 11
11. L'OREAL INFALLIBLE PAINTS LIQUID EYELINER IN ELECTRIC BLUESource:L'Oreal Infallible Paints Liquid Eyeliner In Electric Blue 11 of 11
comments – add yours