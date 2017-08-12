State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally

Virginia’s governor on Saturday declared a state of emergency after protesters and counterprotesters clashed ahead of a “Unite the Right” rally of White Nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, CNN reports.

One person died and at least seven people were hurt when a speeding car slammed into another car that was driving through scores of counterprotesters, the report says:

Fistfights and screaming matches erupted Saturday, barely 12 hours after a scuffle Friday night at the nearby University of Virginia between torch-bearing demonstrators and counterprotesters.

Saturday’s rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting town — a development precipitated by the city’s decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

David Duke today in #Charlottesville talking how how the hate rally "fulfills the promises of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/nvldJpykvA — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 12, 2017

1 dead, 19 injured after car plows into crowd during violent rally in Charlottesville https://t.co/hlBcXp87hB pic.twitter.com/GQd4NF7KHT — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 12, 2017

Donald Trump, who is on a so-called working vacation, tweeted that all Americans must condemn hate and violence, without mentioning the Charlottesville incident directly.

This a developing story…

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

White Nationalists Cry Discrimination After Airbnb Deletes Accounts

Texas A&M President Responds To White Nationalist’s Appearance With Counter-Event: ‘This Is Not Who We Are’