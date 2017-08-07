Denise Cleveland-Leggett named HUD Southeast Regional Administrator

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson today named Denise Cleveland-Leggett to serve as HUD’s Region IV Regional Administrator. As the Regional Administrator, she will work from HUD’s Atlanta Regional Office and lead HUD’s Southeast operation in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I’ve known Denise Leggett for many years and have been very impressed with her ability to get things done,” said Secretary Carson. “She has a keen interest in housing and a brilliant mind.”

“I am looking forward to working with Secretary Carson and our stakeholders and partners to innovatively accomplish HUD’s mission to create strong, sustainable, and inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all,” said Cleveland-Leggett. “This is a tremendous honor and opportunity to strengthen the communities and families we serve, and ensure they have a path toward achieving their American Dream.”

Prior to her appointment as Region IV Regional Administrator, Cleveland-Leggett spent more than thirty years of combined and extensive legal experience in the public and private sectors, and was actively involved as a business and community leader in Atlanta. An accomplished corporate lawyer, she represented various healthcare clients in transactional and regulatory matters, including hospital acquisitions, hospital and physician contract negotiations, and clinical integrations. She also assisted in resolving and defending matters regarding antitrust and employment law, including cases of discrimination.

Additionally, Cleveland-Leggett served on the Georgia Commission for Women, Georgia State Ethics Commission, State Personnel Oversight Commission, and Council for the Hearing Impaired Legal Clinic, Co-Counsel. She has additionally served on several non-profit boards, and was appointed board chair of Literacy Action, Inc., which seeks to remedy Adult Literacy.

Cleveland-Leggett is a member of the American Bar Association, American Health Lawyers Association, American Health Lawyers Association, Georgia State Bar Association and National Employment Lawyers Association. Additionally, she was honored with the 2009 State Bar of Georgia’s Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service and is recognized in Who’s Who in Black Atlanta.

A graduate of Boston University School of Law, Boston, Massachusetts (J.D., 1984) and Oakwood College, Huntsville, Alabama (B.A., 1981), she is married to Dr. Christopher J.W.B. Leggett and they are the proud parents of two wonderful children.