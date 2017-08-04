Steph Curry Makes Pro Golf Debut

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made an “impressive” professional golf tournament debut on Thursday, according to USA Today. Curry, an amateur golfer who received a sponsor’s invite for the Ellie Mae Classic, shot a 4-over-par 74 in his first round. The tournament was held at TPC San Francisco Bay at Stonebrae and was part of the Web.com Tour.

On his first shot, Curry sent the ball to the cupholder of a nearby golf cart. Curry told reporters the first shot was a “really, really nervous” one, but he was pleased with his overall performance. He even beat a pro in his group, Sam Ryder, who shot a 75. Another group member, Sam Jaeger, said he was impressed with Curry’s game: “He has really good touch around the greens. I think that’s where most amateurs aren’t as good as the pros. I tell you what, he was hitting really good chips.”

Curry told ESPN that golf had been a “passion” since he was a kid. Before the tournament, Curry’s expectations were realistic and not set on winning the tournament. He said, “ I just want to have fun, make some birdies… I want to know what that adrenaline rush is like, because for me, that would be like winning the tourney.”

SOURCE: USA Today