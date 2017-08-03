Videos
Home > Videos

Pt.1 Interview With Vh1’s “Black Ink Chicago” Stars Ryan and Van


Mary L. Datcher, Chicago Defender Sr. Staff Writer

Posted 36 mins ago
Leave a comment

African American Tattoo Artists , Ryan Henry 9Mag , Van Johnson 9Mag , Vh1 Black Ink Chicago

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 08-02-21
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now