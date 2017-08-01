$30 Million In Funding to Help Train Workforce for Future Energy Jobs

A combination of six business associations and social institutions have been named as recipients of funding for the development and administration of future energy jobs training as a part of the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) on Monday. Chicago Urban League, Austin People’s Action Center, ASPIRA, HACIA, Chatham Business Association and the National Latino Education Institute (NLEI) will develop training programs related to solar and energy efficiency as a part of the FEJA’s goal to prepare a workforce ready for the future energy industry.

ComEd, the Clean Jobs Coalition, and the grantee groups came together at Austin People’s Action Center today to mark ComEd’s filing of the FEJA Jobs Training plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Passed by the Illinois Legislature in 2016, and effective June 1, 2016, FEJA allocates $10 million every four years in 2017, 2021, and 2025—a total of $30 million– for solar pipeline training programs, craft apprenticeships and multicultural training for individuals from diverse and/or underserved backgrounds.