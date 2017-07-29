PROUD MARY: Carefree Black Girls & the Foxy Sistas’ Blaxploitation

By: KayCee Shakur

This week Sony released an extended trailer for their upcoming action film starring Taraji P. HensenProud Mary. Taraji’s character is Mary, a black female assassin for an “organized crime family” accordingto IMDB and though the trailer is too vague to grasp a full storyline there are aspects that are clear nodsto the Blaxploitation films of the 70s. Once I saw the marketing posters for the film it made me think ofPam Grier posing with a pistol while rocking her flawless afro. Then it hit me, these bad ass women ofthe 70s embracing their bodies, basking in their sexiness, beating up bad guys for the greater good ofthe hood are spirit animals of our carefree black girls.

In its day Blaxploitation films were heavily criticized for their reiteration of the stereotypes and stigmasplaced upon the black community including their depiction of black women. Though some depictions ofour women weren’t flattering Blaxploitation really reinvented the way black women saw themselves onscreen. Actresses like Teresa Graves of Get Christie Love Tamara Dobson of Cleopatra Jones and ofcourse Pam Grier who is best known for her roles in Coffy in Foxy Brown proclaimed that no one wasgoing to regulate their sexuality, but them. These women were heavily criticized for doing what theypleased with their bodies. The critics would constantly focus on their clothes sending the wrongmessage but neglected all the positive attributes their characters possessed. These women wereindependent, thoughtful, witty, conscious, and yes they were sexy, but isn’t that a part of the magic ofbeing a black girl? I often find myself defending a woman I don’t even know against these misogynistic unwritten rules ofsociety. The notion that a woman can’t possibly respect herself if her shorts are short, her hair iscolored brightly, her nails are too long, or her makeup is too heavy is an inaccurate measurement ofwoman’s love and respect for herself. I thought we knew that the girl in the mini skirt could have just asmuch self-respect as the girl who makes sure her skirts are at knee-length. The millennial self-proclaimedCarefree Black Girls are rocking rainbow fros, 3 nose rings, dashikis with no pants, with fish net stockingsunder our high waist jeans, and did I mention that bras are out of style?Aside from embracing our sexuality and dressing as conservative or as sexy as we’d like, we’re startingcompanies and opening up offices with no dress codes, and redefining how young black professionallook and behave. We have this thing called the internet, where you can start a business in minutes, andwe have, in record numbers in the last decade. We are the leaders of our civil rights movement, yesBlack Lives Matter started with 3 black women, and black twitter will never let you forget it. We areeducated, innovative, and we are creating spaces to celebrate each other because no one is going dothat for us.

I find these characteristics strikingly similar to the women of Blaxploitation, could this be the perfecttime for the comeback of black power cinema? These sistas’ were making real power moves on and offthe screen and no one could focus on anything deeper than the surface. These were women fighting fortheir people and communities, often time’s female leads of Blaxploitation films are fighting againsteveryday injustices that we’re still fighting today. These films changed the narrative and told our side ofthe story. Though criticized for including drugs and violence into the storylines, and the relentlessscripted lines that taunted “the white man” I find that those themes were necessary to accuratelyportray the state of our desperate communities, and who better to save the hood than the Blackwoman? The characters witness the injustice, and decide to do something about it, unapologetically. I’minterested in seeing which of these characteristics Taraji’s character will possess, all I know is I can dig it!