Is On-Line Sex Considered Cheating? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

Several days ago, purely by accident, I found out my husband was a member of an online sex and swinger service. So, last week, I became a member on the site. I set up a fake profile and contacted him. In a few days I got his reply. He wants to get to know me better and see pictures.

I am going to play this out and see how far he takes it. But, I already feel betrayed and cheated on, even though it is with me! We’ve been together for eight years, married for six, and have two very young children. I never even thought of him cheating on me before this.

Swinger Drama

Dear Swinger Drama:

Your husband is thinking about this “new” person. He is looking forward to the pictures that you will be sending. After you have dangled him on the hook for a while you will tell him what you know. The more you find out, the fewer excuses he will be able to give.

Let me tell you how it is going to go down. Once he is busted, he will say this is the first time he ever did anything like this. He will also say how sorry he is and he doesn’t know why he did it and he will never do it again.

If you seek further information from him, you will want to know several things. How long has he been doing this? How many partners has he had? Did he use condoms? Don’t expect to hear the truth from him. He doesn’t know the meaning of it. He may also fall back on the cheater’s standard excuse “it’s your fault” That’s when you hit him with the divorce papers or join him!

*** If your mate is visiting an on-line sex site, Is this considered cheating?

Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

Disclaimer “The advice offered in this column is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional, financial, medical, legal, or other professional advice. Dr. Karen January, the newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation. You, and only you, are completely responsible for your actions.” Due to the large number of letters received there is no guarantee that your question will be published.

