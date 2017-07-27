Atlanta foodies unite; Atlanta Black Restaurant Week will kick off in the city this weekend.

The inaugural summer culinary series, which originated in Texas last spring, will give food lovers a taste of the best the metro area has to offer from black-owned restaurants for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Why Atlanta? It was only natural, according to Black Restaurant Week LLC’s organizers.

“Atlanta has emerged as a southern metropolitan booming with a diversity of cultures from around the world,” said Black Restaurant Week LLC founder Warren Luckett. “We saw this a great opportunity to showcase the heritage of these different cultures and celebrate their flavors.”

Black Restaurant Week LLC was established in Houston in 2016. The model was a proven success with more than $50,000 of revenue generated in the local Houston economy through black-owned restaurants – opening the door for expansion to other markets across the country. The goal: “to provide awareness of the black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.”

Participating restaurants include Cala Bar and Grill, Spice House, Joffrey’s Café Restaurant, League Tavern, Café Circa, Sweet Auburn Seafood, Puff & Pedals, Baltimore Crab and Seafood, and Pearl Lounge.

Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 to $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person during the two-week experience which will also include a series of events from seminars to a catering tasting and showstopping bartending competition, that will showcase the city’s diverse culinary scene and spotlight its various food talent.

Using a combination model of awareness and education events, BRW organizers aim to stimulate the growth of African-American owned culinary businesses and farms across the United States by producing experiences that cater to a diverse culture of tastemakers, professionals and area foodies looking for exposure to delicious food and exquisite wines.

“Black Restaurant Week is unique because we create a variety of opportunities for the community to support the culinary industry,” stated Luckett. “Patrons are able to dine at any one of our 13 highlighted restaurants and order from the custom Black Restaurant Week prefixed menu. We anticipate a few thousand people throughout our signature events.”

As well, Black Restaurant Week and Operation Hope will host a panel of restaurant industry and business leaders to share their knowledge about owning a restaurant. Experts will offer advice on ways to get started in the industry, raise capital, and manage a successful business operation. Participants will enjoy a three-course meal at Negril Village.

“Black Restaurant Week provides the community the opportunity to stimulate the local economy and support those in need within the community,” Luckett said. For example, Atlanta Black Restaurant Week will support Family Agriculture Resource Management Services food bank program which purchases produce from small farmers to be donated to food banks, elder care centers, and shelters like the Metro Atlanta Taskforce for the Homeless. “A portion of proceeds from Black Restaurant Week menus will support their food bank program. This regional non-profit organization assists minority owned farms with gaining access to capital to donate crops to low income communities in need. The support from the community as a whole is what makes this project special and highly successful. We encourage everyone in the greater Atlanta area to support our goal in providing economic support to local Atlanta businesses, and raising funds for those in need.”

Other events in the series include:

Sound Bites: Food Truck Festival | August 5, 2017

Atlanta Food Truck Park & Market 1850 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Nosh: Culinary Showcase | August 10, 2017

595 North Avenue NW Atlanta, GA 30318

BRW’s Nosh Culinary Showcase allows Black Restaurant Week to recognize Atlanta’s talented executive chefs and caterers during our Black Restaurant Week campaign.

Awards will be given to:

The Best Food Bite

The Best Overall Showcase Display

People’s Choice

The Craft of Cocktails

Power of the Palate: Bartender Competition | August 12, 2017

League Tavern 30 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Attendees can expect bartenders and mixologists to create a variety of eclectic cocktails that highlight the bold flavors from the African diaspora in the Power of the Palate bartending competition.

ABRW Participating Restaurants