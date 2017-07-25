Chicago Homicides Approach Another Grim Milestone

Chicago’s murder rate reached a 20-year high in 2016, with homicides soaring to 762. This year, the city is on pace to surpass that figure.

Another violent weekend resulted in at least six more deaths, bringing this year’s total to 391, the Chicago Tribune reports.

This year’s death toll is outpacing 2016 by four homicides. However, the number of people shot is down: 2,112 this year, compared to 2,337 in 2016.

At least 6 people were killed and 35 wounded in Chicago as the number of homicides continues to outpace last year. https://t.co/fm0VXQdVFh pic.twitter.com/ieudUCa4Ia — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 24, 2017

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced that it removed more than 5,000 guns from the streets since 2016, NBC News Chicago reported.

A CPD statement said officers increased arrests for gun-related charges by more than 30 percent compared to 2016. They also made 10 percent more murder arrests.

CPD seized 5,000 guns off the Bloody streets of Chicago since start of 2016 https://t.co/hNlPb0KSB4 pic.twitter.com/KxVikwJ26O — Maggio News (@MaggioNews) August 1, 2016

“This is on top of strengthened partnerships to process ballistics evidence and stem the sources of guns into the city, as well as a new prosecution model with the Cook County State’s Attorney,” the statement continued, according to NBC Chicago.

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy presented his eight-point plan to curb gun violence, WGN-TV reported.

Chris Kennedy lays out eight-point plan to curb Chicago gun violence https://t.co/U7KuQGFMCz — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) July 24, 2017

Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running of president. Speaking at a South Side church on Saturday, he said his plan includes community policing while boosting the police force, offering more mental health services, and economic and education investments in poor communities.

