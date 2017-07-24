O.J. Can Keep The Estimated $600,000 He Earned While In Prison

The Juice is about to be loose and he won’t have to give up his NFL pension, according to some media reports.

O. J. Simpson was granted parole on Thursday during a televised hearing, where he proclaimed himself rehabilitated and ready to re-enter society after nine years in prison on a 2008 armed robbery conviction. He was arrested for trying to retrieve sports memorabilia he said had been stolen from him.

When he leaves the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada in the fall, he will have earned up to $600,000 from his National Football League pension, according to a calculation done by ESPN.

But the Goldman family, “who won a $33.5 million civil suit against Simpson after the NFL star was found not guilty of murdering their son Ron Goldman along with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994,” writes MarketWatch. That’s because NFL pensions are protected by state law, the report says.

He would also be able to keep his house in Florida, where he told the parole board he would like to live. Florida has a state homestead exemption, writes the news outlet.

SOURCE: MarketWatch, ESPN

