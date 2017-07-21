Video Game Helps White Teaches Understand Unconscious Racial Bias

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin are hopeful that a video game can help reduce implicit racial bias in K-12 classrooms.
They are spending the summer designing a virtual reality program with teachers from two school districts. The game puts teachers in real life situations that Black students encounter at predominantly White schools, Education Week reports.
Players experience microaggressions, such as being mistaken for other students of color.
“If you are calling students by the wrong name, a very simple strategy is to get to know them as individuals,” Christine Pribbenbow, a senior scientist, told Education Week.
Pribbenbow, who heads the project, said that typically happens because teachers group students together in their minds by race—not as individuals.
Unconscious teacher bias is pervasive and powerful, a study from Johns Hopkins University found. White teachers who expect Black students to underachieve often act unconsciously to reinforce their expectations.
Pribbenbow has experience creating video games that address bias. She was one of the lead developers of a video game called Fair Play, which lets users experience the first year of graduate school from the perspective of a Black student named Jamal.
In the game, Jamal experiences microaggressions, tokenism, and other forms of implicit bias from students and professors. A fellow student, in one encounter, assumes Jamal is on campus as a worker for a catering company.
Professors who played that game were later surveyed to assess their takeaways. A change in perspective was one of the most important results.
Pribbenbow said, “A critical piece in decreasing bias is being able to step in students’ shoes and understand what they are going through.”
Researchers are hopeful that the new video game will be as effective for K-12 educators as Fair Play has been for college professors.
SOURCE: Education Week
SEE ALSO:
One Black Teacher Can Make A Huge Difference, Study Says
Indiana Teachers Tackle How Unconscious Bias Plays Out In Classrooms
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin
Source:StudioBooth
1 of 46
2. Nancy Ward
Source:StudioBooth
2 of 46
3. Keith Schenck
Source:StudioBooth
3 of 46
4. Patricia Vestal
Source:StudioBooth
4 of 46
5. Patrick Williams
Source:StudioBooth
5 of 46
6. Michael Scott Jones
Source:StudioBooth
6 of 46
7. Gloria Boyce-Charles
Source:StudioBooth
7 of 46
8. Karen Adebiyi
Source:StudioBooth
8 of 46
9. Jacueline Foster
Source:StudioBooth
9 of 46
10. Ronna Mora
Source:StudioBooth
10 of 46
11. Lois Sanford
Source:StudioBooth
11 of 46
12. Robert Thompson
Source:StudioBooth
12 of 46
13. Mark McPhee
Source:StudioBooth
13 of 46
14. Brenda Ricketts
Source:StudioBooth
14 of 46
15. Shirley Tolliver
Source:StudioBooth
15 of 46
16. Raleigh Swinton
Source:StudioBooth
16 of 46
17. Maxine Lewis
Source:StudioBooth
17 of 46
18. Rev. Kevin MCall
Source:StudioBooth
18 of 46
19. Frank Wyatt
Source:StudioBooth
19 of 46
20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers
Source:StudioBooth
20 of 46
21. Jewel
Source:StudioBooth
21 of 46
22. Kayla Wolf
Source:StudioBooth
22 of 46
23. Tylik McMillian
Source:studio booth
23 of 46
24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus
Source:studio booth
24 of 46
25. Lynette & Dana Williams
Source:studio booth
25 of 46
26. Dwayne Love
Source:studio booth
26 of 46
27. Marc Daniels
Source:StudioBooth
27 of 46
28. Shaquille Burns
Source:StudioBooth
28 of 46
29. Robert Gore
Source:StudioBooth
29 of 46
30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis
Source:StudioBooth
30 of 46
31. Kerry M. Williams Sr.
Source:StudioBooth
31 of 46
32. Darrell Price
Source:StudioBooth
32 of 46
33. Pastor Warren A. Hall
Source:StudioBooth
33 of 46
34. Adrienne Chambers
Source:StudioBooth
34 of 46
35. James Gray
Source:StudioBooth
35 of 46
36. Pastor Terry Bronson
Source:StudioBooth
36 of 46
37. Faith T. Blackburne
Source:StudioBooth
37 of 46
38. Ilesha Graham
Source:StudioBooth
38 of 46
39. Lamar Grant
Source:StudioBooth
39 of 46
40. Rosa Jackson
Source:StudioBooth
40 of 46
41. Patricia Jordan
Source:StudioBooth
41 of 46
42. Katherine Bassett
Source:StudioBooth
42 of 46
43. Cheryl Anderson
Source:StudioBooth
43 of 46
44. Byron Jones
Source:StudioBooth
44 of 46
45. Mario Middleton
Source:StudioBooth
45 of 46
46. Rashid Mausi
Source:StudioBooth
46 of 46