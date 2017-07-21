Chicago Defender Host An Evening of “Excellence en Blanc”: A Dining and Networking Experience

You’re invited to Excellence en Blanc, an All-White Pop Up Dining & Networking Experience!

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Chicago Defender

4445 S. King Dr., Chicago, Illinois 60653

6 p.m.

Load in and set up

6:45 p.m.

Judging competition

7:15 p.m.

Dinner

$35 per person or 4 guests for $100

The Experience:

Everyone dresses in white. Bring your own table, chairs, and white tablecloth. Bring your picnic meal and a bottle of your favorite wine or champagne.

Disposable eating utensils (plates, cups, napkins, cutlery) are not allowed. No beer or hard liquor. This is intended to be an upscale dining experience.

DJ, Music, Entertainment

Wine Tasting

Table Scape Competition

Optional Prix Fixe Menu by Excellence En Blanc Center:

To purchase tickets online: https://shoprealtimesmedia.com/shop/chicago-defender-shop/excellence-en-blanc/

The preferred caterer of Excellence en Blanc is 5918, Inc. All dinners will be $25.00 guest can place orders via phone at 773-710-5918

MENU OPTIONS

CHICKEN

Chicken w/white wine gravy,

Herbed Baked Chicken

FISH

Panko Crusted Salmon

Seared Salmon

Side options

Wild rice

String beans

Roasted potatoes

Steamed broccoli

VEGAN

Roasted vegetable medley, wild rice, whole green beans.

For more details, call the Chicago Defender at 312-225-2400