Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life Of Mariah Carey

There is no denying that Mariah Carey’s rise to superstardom is equally inspiring and fascinating, which is why turning her life story into a TV series doesn’t seem that far-fetched. Deadline is reporting that cable network Starz currently has a drama series based on the true-life experiences of Mariah Carey in development.

Via Deadline:

Starz is developing an untitled fictional scripted drama series based on the the music superstar’s real-life experiences, with Carey executive producing alongside longtime friend Brett Ratner.

Written by Nina Colman (‘Mahogany’), the drama is set in 1986 New York City and chronicles the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time.

Colman, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces alongside Carey and Golden Globe nominee Stella Bulochnikov via their Magic Carpet Productions as well as Ratner, Teri Weinberg who previously had developed with Colman, and John Cheng.

Being the perfectionist that she is, expect the casting process to find a young Mimi for this series to be brutal. Carey’s last foray into TV was the unscripted docuseries Mariah’s World on E! that chronicled her touring, engagement to her then fiancé and her budding romance with her back-up dancer.

