Harvey Native and “True Blood” Actor: Nelsan Ellis’ Homegoing Services

Family, friends and fans mourn the loss of actor, Nelsan Ellis. the Harvey, Illinois native died on July 8 at 39. Homegoing services wll begin celebrating the actor’s life on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. Both the viewing and funeral service will open to the public.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 21, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at AR Leak and Son’s Funeral Home, located at 18400 S. Pulaski Blvd., Country Club Hills, IL.

Homegoing services will be held the following day, Saturday, July 22 at Holy Temple Cathedral, at 15912 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, IL 60426. Officiating will be Pastor Tyrone Gaston, Restoration Ministries COGIC. The service will start promptly at 11:00am.

Ellis was born in Harvey, Illinois. He attended Thorn Ridge High School in Dolton, and later attended Oxford University and Columbia College in Chicago before graduating from the famed Juilliard School. Nelsan is best known for his role as fan favorite Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood. He also appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including The Soloist, The Butler, Get on Up and Elementary.

His character of Lafayette on HBO’s “True Blood” catapulted his success and became a popular actor on and off the screen. HBO released a statement on his passing:

“Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood’. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO,” read the statement.

Memorial tax-deductible donations may be made to: Restoration Ministries ℅ Nelsan Ellis Foundation, 6043 Holman Ave,. Hammond, IN 46320 restoremi@sbcglobal.net

Flowers and gifts may be sent to: Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 18400 S. Pulaski Blvd. County Club Hills, IL 60478