Clayton State University hosts open house to launch new film and digital media certificate

The Film and Digital Media Center at Clayton State University hosted an open house on Saturday, July 15, from 1-3 p.m. to launch its new film and digital media certificate.

The event served as an informational session as well as a meet-and-greet with faculty for those interested in pursuing a career in filmmaking and content creation.

“There’s a window of opportunity in content creation,” says Glynn Beard, the new director of the Film and Digital Media Center. “I want to see the next generation of films shot in Georgia, written in Georgia, with Georgia writers and producers.”

Guests had a chance to hear from instructors about coursework in writing, production and post-production. A live film production shoot also was conducted during the event.

A Q&A session and a presentation with special guest, Tamara Patridge, project manager at Clayton County Economic Development, rounded out the open house.

The film and digital media certificate will give students a well-rounded skill set to be able to work in both “above the line” and “below the line” positions in the film and media industry. Students will be exposed to instruction in all phases of production—from developing story concept and filmmaking to promotion and screening.

Rigorous coursework trains students in technical, craft and storytelling methods including screenwriting, producing, directing, lighting, set design, cinematography, editing, sound mixing and mastering.

Clayton State University has served as a film location for television and film including The Vampire Diaries, Joyful Noise, The Boss and Captain America: Civil War.